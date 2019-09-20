President Donald Trump welcomed Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison to the White House on Friday, and one young guest on the White House lawn was overjoyed when the president stopped and shook his hand.

In response, the kid reached across the rope line and gave the president a big hug.

Another guest was spotted wearing a “Keep America Great” jacket in support of the president as the two leaders mingled with the crowd ahead of tonight’s Rose Garden state dinner.

Morrison is just the second world leader to be granted the high diplomatic honor of a state visit during the Trump administration.

The welcoming ceremony for the visiting Australian conservative leader included Marine Band performances of the national anthem of both countries and a 19-gun salute and inspection of troops.