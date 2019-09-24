Donald Trump Authorizes Release of Ukraine Phone Call Transcript

President Donald Trump announced Tuesday afternoon that he would release the full transcript of his phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“I am currently at the United Nations representing our Country, but have authorized the release tomorrow of the complete, fully declassified and unredacted transcript of my phone conversation with President Zelensky of Ukraine,” he wrote on Twitter.

The president announced his decision as more House Democrats meet to discuss impeachment proceedings to check what they believe is an unprecedented abuse of executive power. Some House Democrats, such as Rep. John Lewis (D-GA), have already made up their minds to support impeachment.

Since an anonymous “whistleblower” made public allegations that Trump acted inappropriately in a call with Ukraine by asking about investigating his potential opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, Democrats have demanded further details about his conversation.

But Trump says he had nothing to hide.

“You will see it was a very friendly and totally appropriate call,” he wrote.

Establishment media and Democrats are driving the narrative that the president purposefully withheld federal aid to Ukraine in an effort to strong-arm leaders into an investigation of the former vice president and his son Hunter Biden. Trump has denied the allegations.

“No pressure and, unlike Joe Biden and his son, NO quid pro quo!” Trump wrote, referring to Biden’s Ukraine scandal. “This is nothing more than a continuation of the Greatest and most Destructive Witch Hunt of all time!”