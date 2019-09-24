Watch Live: Nancy Pelosi Holds Presser on Trump Impeachment

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will hold a presser Tuesday regarding a potential impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

House Speaker Pelosi will hold a press conference at 5:00 P.M. Eastern Tuesday afternoon regarding whether House Democrats will move forward with an impeachment inquiry into the president.

The more recent calls for impeachment stem from Trump reportedly urging Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to look into former Vice President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, and his business dealings in the eastern European country.

Trump lawyer Rudy Guiliani has said that Biden, as vice president, worked to shield from investigation a Ukrainian gas company with ties to Hunter.

President Trump tweeted Tuesday afternoon that he plans to release the full, unredacted transcript of the phone conversation with President Zelensky.

“I am currently at the United Nations representing our Country, but have authorized the release tomorrow of the complete, fully declassified and unredacted transcript of my phone conversation with President Zelensky of Ukraine,” the president wrote.

Trump added, “You will see it was a very friendly and totally appropriate call. No pressure and, unlike Joe Biden and his son, NO quid pro quo! This is nothing more than a continuation of the Greatest and most Destructive Witch Hunt of all time!”

