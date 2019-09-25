President Donald Trump pointed out Wednesday that Congressional Democrats also communicated with Ukraine officials, asking them to participate in the investigation of the president.

“The Democrats, they went down to see the president of Ukraine and they asked him for all sorts of things,” Trump said, noting that Democrats urged Ukrainians not to cooperate with Republicans and remain aligned with the Democrats as if it was a “political war.”

U.S. Sens. Robert Menendez (D-NJ), Dick Durbin (D-IL), and Patrick Leahy (D-VT) wrote to the Ukrainian government in May 2018, urging them to cooperate with investigators in the Russia investigation and the investigation of President Donald Trump.

“They shouldn’t have done that,” Trump said. “That should be an impeachable event … tremendous pressure on Ukraine.”

Trump noted that President Volodymyr Zelensky issued a statement saying that the president put no pressure on him to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son for corruption.

He again argued that he halted foreign aid to Ukraine to see if other countries would help Ukraine with defense aid, and condemned the Democrat’s impeachment process as the “single greatest witch hunt in American history.”

After releasing a transcript of the call, Trump said that the conversation was proven “friendly.”

“There was no pressure. The way you had that built up, that call, it was going to be the call from hell,” he said. “It turned out to be a nothing call.”

The call transcript confirmed that Trump asked Zelensky about a possible investigation into Biden and his son for their actions in Ukraine.

Trump accused the establishment media for fueling the ongoing controversy over his phone call after a whistleblower raised concerns about the content of the call based on second-hand information.

“So, part of the problem you have is you have the fake news,” he said. “You have a lot of corrupt reporting, there’s some very fine reporters and journalists, but you have a lot of corrupt reporters, a lot of corrupt journalists.”