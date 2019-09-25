Read: Donald Trump Releases Transcript with Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky

President Donald Trump on Wednesday released the full transcript of his phone call with Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The president spoke about former Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden during the conversation:

Trump: … I just want to let you know that’s the other thing, There’s a lot of talk about Biden’s son, that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that so whatever you can do with the Attorney General would be great. Biden went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution so if you ·can look into it … It sounds horrible to me. President Zelenskyy: I wanted to tell you about the prosecutor. First of all, I understand and I’m knowledgeable about the situation. Since we have won the absolute majority in our Parliament; the next prosecutor general will be 100% my person, my candidate, who will be approved, by the parliament and will start as a new prosecutor in September. He or she will look into the situation, specifically to the company that you mentioned in this issue. The issue of the investigation of the case is actually the issue of making sure to restore the honesty so we will take care of.that and will wortk on the investigation of the case.

The president also spoke about Crowdstrike, the cybersecurity company used by the Democrat National Committee in 2016 to examine their hacked servers:

President Donald Trump: I would like you to do us a favor though because our country has been through a lot and Ukraine knows a

lot about it. I would like you to find out what happened with this whole situation with Ukraine, they say Crowdstrike… I guess

you have one of your wealthy people… The server, they say Ukraine has it. There are a lot of things that went on, the·whole situation. I think you’re surrounding yourself with some of the same people. I would like to have the Attorney General call you or your people and I would like you to get to the bottom of it. As you saw yesterday, that whole nonsense ended with a very poor performance by a man named Robert Mueller, an incompetent performance, but they say a lot of it started with Ukraine. Whatever you can do, ·it’s very important that you do it if that’s possible. President Zelensky: Yes it is. very important for me and everything that you just mentioned earlier. For me as a President, it is very important and we are open for any future cooperation. We are ready to·open a new page on cooperation in relations between the United· States and Ukraine.· For that·purpose, I just recalled our.ambassador from the United States and he will be replaced by a very competent and very experienced ambassador who will work hard on making sure that our two nations are getting closer.

Read the full document here:

