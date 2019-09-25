President Donald Trump ridiculed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Wednesday for being unable to control the radical left elements in her party.

“Nancy Pelosi, as far as I’m concerned, unfortunately, she’s no longer Speaker of the House,” Trump said, responding to her Tuesday announcement that she would launch impeachment proceedings against the president.

The president commented on Pelosi ahead of a meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky in New York City, during the annual United Nations assembly meetings.

He denied reports that he called Pelosi on Tuesday to ward off impeachment, saying he called her about future legislation.

Trump said that he was ready to discuss gun safety with Pelosi, but that she did not even know what he was talking about.

“She’s lost her way, she’s been taken over by the radical left, she may be radical left herself, but she has really lost her way,” he said.

The president said that Pelosi had lost power to the “radical left” forces in the Democrat party, making it impossible to do important things for the American people such as drug pricing or infrastructure.

