Kevin McCarthy: ‘Why Aren’t We Investigating Joe Biden and Hunter Biden?’

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) suggested that former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, should be investigated regarding the Ukraine scandal, which he noted also involves Joe Biden’s “bragging” about his role in firing a prosecutor who was conducting a probe into his son’s company. McCarthy spoke to Fox News’s Sean Hannity on Tuesday.

“Why aren’t we investigating Joe Biden and Hunter Biden?” asked Rep. McCarthy, “because I’ll promise you this: Hunter Biden — if his name was Hunter Smith, no one would’ve hired him. He wouldn’t have found a billion dollars in China, and an oligarch in Ukraine wouldn’t be hiring him.”

“But why do you have a vice president who’s running for president, who’s number one in the Democratic polls, bragging that he held Ukraine hostage to fire a prosecutor that was gonna investigate his own son?” continued the house minority leader. “Why isn’t anybody up in arms about that? And why is that not being investigated?”

Watch below:

Rep. McCarthy joined The Sean Hannity Show on Tuesday to discuss House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s recent announcement of the Democrats’ “impeachment inquiry” — which he described as simply Pelosi’s attempt to “appease the socialist wing of the [Democrat] Party.”

The Ukraine scandal involving Joe and Hunter Biden does, indeed, appear to be a touchy subject for Democrats. On Saturday, Joe Biden snapped at Fox News reporter Peter Doocy, who asked the former vice president about his son’s involvement with Ukraine.

“Here is what I know,” said Biden, whilst pointing his finger repeatedly at Doocy. “I know Trump deserves to be investigated. He is violating every basic norm of a president. You should be asking him the question: why is he on the phone with a foreign leader? Trying to intimidate a foreign leader? If that’s what happened … that appears what happened.”

“You should be looking at Trump!” exclaimed Biden. “Ask the right questions!”

On Tuesday, Democrats saw to it that the media were looking at President Donald Trump after Pelosi announced a “formal impeachment inquiry” against the president in the wake of his reported comments regarding Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky and Hunter Biden.

By Wednesday, however, the Democrats’ new strategy was of no avail, as the White House released the entire transcript of President Trump’s July phone call with Zelensky, revealing that neither Trump nor Zelensky discussed authorized military aid payments, which disproves the claims Democrats made.

