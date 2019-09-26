A former officer who served 22 years the Tulsa Police Department testified before the House Judiciary Committee Wednesday and told them she, “will not comply” with an “assault weapons” ban.

Dianna Muller, founder of the DC Project, told the committee the effort to ban the politically created category of firearms is little more than an attempt to treat law-abiding citizens like criminals.

Fox News reported Muller and Heritage Foundation senior legal policy analyst Amy Swearer testified the very phrase “assault weapon” is based on cosmetic aspects of certain commonly owned semiautomatic rifles. Swearer, in particular, noted that when one looks past such cosmetics–i.e., a collapsible stock, a flash hider, a thumbhole stock–an “assault weapon” is not mechanically different from other semiautomatic rifles.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) interjected, “As I read the Second Amendment, it doesn’t say the right to bear arms shall not be infringed unless the gun has scary features.”

Muller asked the House Judiciary Committee not to turn millions of law-abiding gun owners into criminals. She then pledged she “will not comply” if the Democrats do push forward with a ban.

