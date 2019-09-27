Billionaire Michael Bloomberg recently claimed in an interview with PBS’s Firing Line host Margaret Hoover that Chinese Communist Party chairman Xi Jinping is “not a dictator” and argued the country’s so-called environmental policies demonstrate the communist leader answers to a “constituency.”

Contrary to Bloomberg’s assertation, Xi is indeed a dictator. The Chinese ruler was installed as president and “paramount leader” by the roughly 3,000 members of the undemocratically-elected National People’s Congress in 2012.

Xi has 12 separate titles, including General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, Chairman of the Central Military Commission, Leader of the Central Leading Group for Foreign Affairs, and is formally known as the Communist Party’s party’s “core,” a title which he received in October 2016.

In March 2018, China approved the removal of the two-term limit on the presidency, effectively paving the way for Xi to remain in power for life.

