A poll conducted by The Hill/Harris X shows Democrat voters are the driving force behind confiscatory AR-15 policies like those espoused by Robert “Beto” O’Rourke.

The poll, reported by The Hill, shows that 82 percent of Democrat voters support “a mandatory buyback program” for AR-15s and AK-47s. Fifty-one percent of Independent voters also voiced support for mandatory buybacks, but fewer than four in 10 Republican voters were on board.

The poll was conducted over September 20-21 across a sample of 1,000 registered voters.

O’Rourke set forth his confiscatory intentions on numerous occasions. On September 2, 2019, he addressed fears he planned on taking away AR-15s and AK-47s by saying, “I want to be clear: That’s exactly what we’re going to do. Americans who own AR-15s and AK-47s will have to sell their assault weapons. All of them.” Then, during the September 12, 2019, Democrat debate he said, “Hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15.”

Numerous establishment media outlets gave O’Rourke the opportunity to clarify his confiscatory talk, but each time he doubled down instead of easing his language.

Now The Hill reports that Democrat voters support such a confiscatory approach.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.