Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) questioned Wednesday whether Democrat senators running for president should recuse themselves from a possible impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, suggesting it serves as a possible conflict of interest.

Rep. Massie, a member of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, wrote Wednesday whether 2020 Democrat presidential candidates in the Senate have a “conflict of interest” when it comes to a potential impeachment of President Trump.

Congressman Massie asked rhetorically, “Don’t senators running for POTUS have a conflict of interest regarding possible impeachment of an opponent? Shouldn’t they recuse themselves if it came to the Senate??

Don’t senators running for POTUS have a conflict of interest regarding possible impeachment of an opponent? Shouldn’t they recuse themselves if it came to the Senate? Wouldn’t anyone so positioned against a defendant be barred from serving as a judge or jury in a court of law? — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) October 2, 2019

He added, “Wouldn’t anyone so positioned against a defendant be barred from serving as a judge or jury in a court of law?” Several leading Democrat presidential candidates and senators have come out in favor of impeaching President Trump, including Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Cory Booker (D-NJ), Amy Klobucar (D-MN) have all come in favor of impeachment.

The congressman’s contention might suggest that the Democrat senators might have a conflict of interest in that their support for impeaching President Trump might further their chances for becoming president of the United States. Rep. Massie’s tweet arises as House Oversight Republicans have continued to rail against House Democrats’ efforts to target State Department officials regarding their impeachment inquiry into President Trump. House Oversight and Reform Committee ranking member Jim Jordan (R-OH) said Tuesday that Democrats have continued to engage in “abusive targeting” of State Department officials. In response to the Democrat depositions as well as Secretary Pompeo’s letter, House Oversight ranking member Jim Jordan (R-OH) said that the House Oversight Republicans have “serious concerns” about Democrats’ “abusive targeting” of State Department officials. The Ohio conservative said that the Democrats’ depositions will put the nation’s national security at risk. “We have serious concerns about Democrats’ abusive targeting of our career foreign service professionals, which would put our nation’s diplomatic interests at risk,” Congressman Jordan said. “The Democrats are choosing confrontation over cooperation and exploiting their power solely to attack this President and undo the results of the 2016 election.”