George Soros PAC Gives Planned Parenthood $350K to Turn Virginia Blue

Left-wing billionaire financier George Soros has launched a political action committee (PAC) that has given Planned Parenthood Virginia its record largest outside contribution.

According to filings on the Virginia Public Access Project’s website, Democracy PAC has contributed $350,000 to Planned Parenthood Virginia’s committee in advance of the state’s elections this year, reported the Washington Free Beacon Thursday.

Soros and other liberal donors are hoping Democrats will regain control of both houses of the Virginia state legislature in November. Republicans hold a one-seat majority in the State Senate and a three-seat majority in the House of Delegates.

Gun control group Everytown for Gun Safety has launched a $550,000 digital ad campaign that targets 15 Virginia House and Senate seats currently held by Republicans, Axios reported. With Virginia home to the National Rifle Association (NRA), Everytown has committed to spending $2.5 million on the state’s November races.

In his effort to recreate the criminal justice system in the United States, Soros has already spent $1 million to promote Virginia’s two far-left prosecutor candidates. Both candidates Soros backed defeated the incumbents and are expected to easily win in the general election in the left-wing areas of Northern Virginia.

Soros’s contributions to national left-wing pursuits has been the subject of many headlines recently.

The billionaire donated nearly $25 million to the Global Climate Strike last month.

Additionally, as Breitbart News reported, Soros bankrolled a self-described investigative journalism organization — the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) — which was the source of sections of the so-called “whistleblower” complaint alleging that President Donald Trump used the power of his office to ask Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Joe Biden and his son Hunter ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

Soros’s Open Society also joined with liberal eBay founder Pierre Omidyar to fund the Poynter Institute for Media Studies, which hosts the International Fact-Checking Network. The Network united with Facebook to decide which news stories should be declared “disputed.”

Democracy PAC was “quietly established earlier this year for the 2020 election cycle,” reported the Free Beacon:

Now, new semi-annual filings reveal that the financier pushed $100,000 into the Democracy PAC on Feb. 13 and $5,000,000 more into the committee on June 2. Soros is the only donor to the PAC as of June 30. During the first half of the year, the Democracy PAC disbursed $6,620.17 to the Perkins Coie law firm and $600 to NGP Van, a voter database and consulting company.

Soros has given $5.1 million to Democracy PAC — thus far the single largest check given by a megadonor during the 2020 election cycle, Politico reported.