Vice President Mike Pence defended President Donald Trump’s effort to investigate corruption on the part of former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden on Thursday.

“In 2016, the American people elected President Trump and I for many reasons: get the economy moving again, to rebuild our military, but they also elected us to drain the swamp,” Pence said in an interview with the Arizona Republic.

Pence was traveling Thursday in Arizona, campaigning for U.S. Senator Martha McSally’s re-election.

Despite reports speculating on Pence’s attempts to distance himself from the controversy, the vice president stood by Trump’s decision to talk to the Ukrainian president about possibly investigating the Bidens for corruption.

Hunter Biden was paid up to $83,000 a month to serve on the board of an energy company while Vice President Joe Biden was leading the Obama administration on Ukrainian relations.

Pence agreed that it deserved investigation.

“I think the American people have a right to know if someone who held the second-highest office in the land was involved in corrupt activities, either in China or in Ukraine,” Pence said.

Pence commented after the president told reporters Thursday morning that China should also investigate Hunter Biden for corruption, prompting a fresh round of criticism from the establishment media and Congressional Democrats.

“The reality is the American people have a right to know,” Pence said. “And you’re going to continue to hear this president call for the truth to come out, that people understand what was going on.”