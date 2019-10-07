Stephen Miller, a senior adviser to President Donald Trump, told Breitbart News Sunday on Sunday evening that if the American people get involved, they can make a massive difference in the fight to stand alongside President Trump amid leftist Democrat and deep state efforts to impeach him.

Miller’s comments came at the end of the interview, after he discussed immigration and exposed the deep state’s “saboteurs” throughout government, who are attempting to undermine Trump because he is actually delivering for American workers and families.

“It gets to the heart of all these issues, which is you have a president who is fighting for you and fighting for your family against this execrable Washington swamp like no one has ever done before,” Miller said. “Every day, hour by hour, I am blessed and fortunate enough to see it up close and firsthand. No one has ever fought harder for you or more valiantly for you from the Oval Office than this president. We need to support him right now more than ever in the face of radical leftist Democrats and socialists and their allies in the media and in the permanent bureaucracy.”

Miller said the reason why the deep state and Democrats are coming after Trump is because their livelihoods as part of the permanent swamp in D.C. are at risk because Trump is changing the order of things in Washington.

“He keeps his solemn promises to the American people,” Miller said. “These saboteurs within and without the government, as I said earlier, are like parasites feeding off the nation, feeding off its wealth, feeding off its vitality, feeding off its freedom for their own personal enrichment at all of our expense.”

Miller warned Americans, too, that now is the time to fight back.

“So do not be a bystander to history,” Miller said. “This is happening now. The chance for extraordinary victory is here and now, but we have to win this battle, and we have to be successful in implementing these policies and beating back the Adam Schiffs of the world and the deep state and the fake news media and the corrupt news media.”

He also gave Americans advice about how to fight back, including making their support of Trump clear to their elected representatives and senators and posting Breitbart News articles on social media. If the public rallies to Trump’s side, Miller said, the American people can yet again defeat the globalist forces who want to perpetrate more destructive policies upon them—and the “fate” of the country itself lies in the hands of the people.

“Everyone has it in their power to make a difference, whether it’s writing to lawmakers, whether it’s posting important Breitbart articles on social media, whether it’s showing up and attending events with people who are supportive of the president and showing your own encouragement, or whether it’s talking to your friends and neighbors and just making sure they’re all engaged and informed,” Miller said. “But all of these things cumulatively multiplied by thousands and thousands and thousands of people is going to make an extraordinary difference. So it’s in your hands, to each and every one of your listeners, the fate of the future of the country.”

