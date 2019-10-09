DCCC Raises $27.4 Million in Third Quarter

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) raised $27.4 million in the third quarter amid the partisan-fueled impeachment efforts in the House.
The House Democrats’ campaign wing reported $27.4 million in the third quarter, just $2.1 million more than Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), who raised more than any other Democrat candidate in the third quarter.
While the DCCC, which experienced a mass exodus of staffers over diversity-related concerns during the summer, sees the haul as a positive, it is $1.6 million short of the $29 million it raised in the second quarter.
According to the DCCC just over half – $14 million – came from small donors.
“Now more than ever, we must work to protect and expand our fragile House Majority,” DCCC chairwoman Cheri Bustos (D-IL) stated.
“That means keeping up our record-setting pace, continuing our work to engage with a broad coalition of voters across this country, and fighting for the common sense priorities of the American people,” she continued.
“The stakes have never been higher and we will not let up,” she added.
The DCCC hopes the haul will assist the Democrats in maintaining control of the House in 2020.
As Breitbart News reported, the impeachment inquiry leaves many Democrats in key congressional districts vulnerable. Internal polling signals an uphill battle for impeachment-driven Democrats, showing that voters are more likely to support a Republican candidate over an impeachment-supporting Democrat.
The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) poll ultimately found that 59 percent do not view President Trump’s conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky an impeachable offense.
As Breitbart News reported:
Fifty-four percent of voters in those Trump-won, Democrat-held districts said they would be more willing to vote for a Republican. Only 38 percent chose a Democrat, giving Republicans a 16-point advantage.
Additionally, the majority of voters in these districts – 58 percent – say Democrats have not accomplished much since taking the House, and 62 percent believe that the impeachment inquiry will continue to distract them from achieving promised policy goals.
The Trump campaign and Republican National Committee (RNC) have experienced a financial boost following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) formal announcement of an impeachment inquiry, raising a combined $5 million in the 24 hours following her announcement and a total of $13 million in the three-day span following her pledge:
Voters vote with their wallets… and we are winning!
You can not FAKE NEWS THAT. https://t.co/Ze29Iu0XTh
— Brad Parscale (@parscale) September 25, 2019
“If this week’s GOP fundraising haul is any indication, Pelosi didn’t just drive another nail into the coffin awaiting the Democrats’ nominee next year, she may also be looking at serious losses in the swing House districts that handed her the speaker’s gavel in 2018,” Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale wrote.
Additionally, the RNC and Trump campaign announced a massive $125 million fundraising haul in the third quarter, further signaling that impeachment-driven Democrats have cause for concern.
