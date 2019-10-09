DCCC Raises $27.4 Million in Third Quarter

“Now more than ever, we must work to protect and expand our fragile House Majority,” DCCC chairwoman Cheri Bustos (D-IL) stated.

“That means keeping up our record-setting pace, continuing our work to engage with a broad coalition of voters across this country, and fighting for the common sense priorities of the American people,” she continued.

“The stakes have never been higher and we will not let up,” she added.

The DCCC hopes the haul will assist the Democrats in maintaining control of the House in 2020.

As Breitbart News reported, the impeachment inquiry leaves many Democrats in key congressional districts vulnerable. Internal polling signals an uphill battle for impeachment-driven Democrats, showing that voters are more likely to support a Republican candidate over an impeachment-supporting Democrat.

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) poll ultimately found that 59 percent do not view President Trump’s conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky an impeachable offense.

As Breitbart News reported:

Fifty-four percent of voters in those Trump-won, Democrat-held districts said they would be more willing to vote for a Republican. Only 38 percent chose a Democrat, giving Republicans a 16-point advantage. Additionally, the majority of voters in these districts – 58 percent – say Democrats have not accomplished much since taking the House, and 62 percent believe that the impeachment inquiry will continue to distract them from achieving promised policy goals.

The Trump campaign and Republican National Committee (RNC) have experienced a financial boost following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) formal announcement of an impeachment inquiry, raising a combined $5 million in the 24 hours following her announcement and a total of $13 million in the three-day span following her pledge: