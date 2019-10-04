President Trump’s 2020 campaign manager, Brad Parscale, said the Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee (RNC) raised more in the 36 hours following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) announcement of an impeachment inquiry than several Democrat candidates reported in the entire third quarter.

The Trump campaign and RNC took in $13 million in the three days following the announcement of the partisan-driven impeachment inquiry. That is “significantly more than most of the Democrat presidential candidates are able to raise in a whole quarter,” Parscale noted in an op-ed.

The entities raised a combined $5 million in the 24 hours following Pelosi’s announcement:

Voters vote with their wallets… and we are winning! You can not FAKE NEWS THAT. https://t.co/Ze29Iu0XTh — Brad Parscale (@parscale) September 25, 2019

While Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) reported a beefy $25.3 million in the third quarter, Sen. Elizabeth Warren raised $24.6 million, and Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D) reported $19.1 million, several candidates saw numbers relatively the same – or lower – than the Trump campaign and RNC’s three-day spike:

Joe Biden: $15.2 million

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA): $11.6 million

Andrew Yang (D): $10 million

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ): $6 million

Marianne Williamson (D): $3 million

Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO): $2.1 million

“The sudden flood of donations to President Trump’s reelection effort provides undeniable evidence that this impeachment gambit represents a massive miscalculation,” Parscale noted, arguing that the impeachment effort is “already coming apart at the seams.”

Parscale said Democrats are using the impeachment effort as a mass distraction, albeit one that is backfiring. He predicts it could pose an issue for vulnerable Democrats in swing districts and result in “serious losses” for Democrats, who desperately want to maintain a majority in the House.

He wrote:

If this week’s GOP fundraising haul is any indication, Pelosi didn’t just drive another nail into the coffin awaiting the Democrats’ nominee next year, she may also be looking at serious losses in the swing House districts that handed her the speaker’s gavel in 2018. The moderate Democrats in those seats are already being put on the spot by the impeachment push. Their Republican challengers are poised to hold them accountable back in their home districts, hoping to ensure that those freshman legislators find themselves out of office next year. The true toll of the Democrats’ decision to proceed with this Ukraine farce, of course, is the damage it is already inflicting on our government institutions. The American people won’t look kindly on their politicization of a process that exists as a last resort in a genuine crisis — which this clearly is not.

“We know that this charade won’t result in Donald Trump leaving office, but it may well result in many Democrats leaving theirs,” Parscale concluded.

The Trump campaign and RNC broke records this week, announcing a staggering $125 million raised in the third quarter.