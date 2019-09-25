President Trump’s campaign announced on Wednesday that it – along with the Republican National Committee – raised $5 million in the 24 hours following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) formal announcement of an impeachment inquiry.

“In the 24 hours since news of Nancy Pelosi’s impeachment announcement, @realDonaldTrump’s campaign & @GOP have BLOWN OUT fundraising!” Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale announced on Twitter.

“$5 Million combined in 24 hrs. Donors in all 50 states Huge groundswell of support leading to Trump landslide in 2020!” he added:

In the 24 hours since news of Nancy Pelosi’s impeachment announcement, @realDonaldTrump’s campaign & @GOP have BLOWN OUT fundraising! ✅$5 Million combined in 24 hrs

✅Donors in all 50 states Huge groundswell of support leading to Trump landslide in 2020! — Brad Parscale (@parscale) September 25, 2019

The news comes prior to a Manhattan fundraiser slated for Wednesday evening, which is expected to result in $5 million more for Trump’s reelection campaign. RNC chief of staff Richard Walters confirmed that the Trump campaign and GOP have raised $30 million in the last week thanks to “Hollywood extremists and the continued witch hunt being led by deranged Dems in the House”:

….and campaign says it has raised $5 mill in last 24 hours. That get close to $30 mill between campaign and RNC in a week. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) September 25, 2019

.@TeamTrump and @GOP raised nearly $30M in last week because of Hollywood extremists and the continued witch hunt being led by deranged Dems in the House. Next to @realDonaldTrump, Democrats are our best fundraisers! Thanks, Nancy! https://t.co/8yUgLAv5US — Richard Walters (@rww_gop) September 25, 2019

Last week, the RNC announced “a record $23.5 million [raised] in August” as well as “$53.8 million cash on hand,” as Breitbart News reported.

The spike in fundraising follows the Democrat Party’s heavy push for impeachment, which remains widely unpopular among American voters, as recent polls indicate.

Pelosi announced the formal impeachment inquiry Tuesday after months of stiff-arming the efforts, telling Democrats in a caucus-wide call last month that the public “isn’t there” yet on impeachment. Nonetheless, the Speaker ultimately succumbed to demands, using the whistleblower complaint as a catalyst for the inquiry.

The transcript detailing Trump’s conversation with the Ukranian president, released Wednesday, showed no quid pro quo and no legitimate grounds for impeachment, as several Republican lawmakers pointed out.

“Since the day President Trump was elected, congressional Democrats have been working to find any reason under the sun to impeach the president and undo the results of the last election,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said in a statement Wednesday.

“First, it was Mueller, then the Mueller report found no collusion. Now it’s Ukraine. Next month, it will be something else,” he predicted.