Donald Trump: ‘Ilhan Omar Is an American-Hating Socialist’

President Donald Trump ripped into Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) during a “Keep America Great” rally in Minneapolis Thursday night, calling her “an America-hating socialist.”

Trump asked the crowd “how the hell” Omar got elected before calling her “an America-hating socialist” who “pleaded for compassion for ISIS recruits right here in Minnesota.”

“She minimized the September 11th attack on our homeland where far more than 3,000 people died, saying, ‘Some people did something, big deal,'” he added.

Trump also said that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) have given far too much control of the Democrat Party to the radical left “including Minnesota’s own Omar,” to which the crowd booed loudly.

Trump also ripped into Omar’s history of “antisemitic screeds,” including statements where she said the U.S. support for Israel is “all about the Benjamins'” and said that “pro-Israel lawmakers have an allegiance to a foreign country.

“She is a disgrace to our country,” Trump said, adding that lawmakers like her are the reason he will win in 13 months.