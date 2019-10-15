Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), who has decried the ultra-wealthy’s influence in politics in the past, has received contributions from at least 30 billionaires over the course of her political career, the New York Post found.

Warren prides her presidential bid as a 100 percent grassroots-funded campaign. While she has raised millions — an impressive $24.6 million in the third quarter — she reportedly used $10.4 million in leftover funds from her 2018 senatorial bid to cushion her current campaign. During the course of her senatorial campaign, Warren happily attended fundraisers and accepted money from big donors, sparking questions surrounding her newfound commitment to keep big donors out of politics.

The New York Post analyzed Warren’s past campaign contributions and found that she has accepted donations from at least 30 billionaires throughout her political tenure.

The Post reports:

Christopher Sacca, a venture capitalist who appeared on “Shark Tank”, gave $2,800 to Warren in May. The 2020 Democratic presidential candidate also netted two $2,500 contributions from GitHub founder Tom Preston-Werner’s wife, Theresa, in June. That same month Susan Pritzker, wife of Hyatt heir Nicholas Pritzker II, donated $2,500 to Warren. The donations run from 2011 to 2019 and include contributions to Warren’s presidential and Senate campaigns. Most of the individual billionaires are giving at or near the maximum contribution limit, which currently is $2,800 for the primary and $2,800 for the general election for a total for $5,600.

This revelation comes in the wake of Warren’s public criticisms of the wealthy. Over the summer, the presidential hopeful bragged that billionaires “aren’t in favor” of the idea of her presidency:

Are you telling me that billionaires aren’t in favor of my being president of the United States? I’m shocked! pic.twitter.com/XJf0kQIJC0 — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) July 4, 2019

But @realDonaldTrump is right – I am angry, and so are a lot of Americans. Angry because his corrupt cronies control the levers of government to help their billionaire buddies. Angry because DC kicks dirt in the teeth of working people time and time again. We've had enough of it. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) March 11, 2018

.@realDonaldTrump’s economic plan? Cut taxes for billionaires & the rules on Wall Street, & leave working families behind. #debatenight — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) September 27, 2016

America’s future isn’t stronger when @realDonaldTrump gives away gigantic tax breaks to billionaires & giant corporations so there’s no money for education, infrastructure, & the tools we need to succeed. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) January 31, 2018

I believe Washington should work for you—not billionaires or Wall Street. I'm Elizabeth Warren, and I approve this message. pic.twitter.com/MSnFyiEJxu — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) October 2, 2019

While Warren has not gone as far as her ideological counterpart, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), in calling for the disappearance of billionaires, the “Ultra-Millionaire Tax” has become a hallmark of her campaign. The proposal would implement a two percent wealth tax on those with more than $50 million in assets. A three percent tax would be imposed on individuals with more than $1 billion in assets:

The rich & powerful run Washington. Here’s one benefit they wrote for themselves: After making a killing from the economy they’ve rigged, they don't pay taxes on that accumulated wealth. It’s a system that’s rigged for the top if I ever saw one. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) January 24, 2019

What's “ridiculous” is billionaires who think they can buy the presidency to keep the system rigged for themselves while opportunity slips away for everyone else. The top 0.1%, who'd pay my #UltraMillionaireTax, own about the same wealth as 90% of America. It's time for change. https://t.co/D04G5fNvpa — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) January 29, 2019

Warren came under fire last week after refusing to say if her potential running mate would refrain from attending high-dollar fundraisers.

“Is your vice presidential pick going to also try and avoid those high-dollar fundraisers as well?” a reporter asked.

Instead of offering an emphatic “yes,” Warren dodged the question, calling it “a little premature.”

“You know, I think it’s a little premature to be talking about vice presidential. We’re still in primary here, and I’m working hard on this,” she said.

But look, I want a vice presidential partner, someone who’s going to get out there and fight for the same values,” she added: