Trump: ‘Hunter Biden Was Really Bad’ in ABC Interview

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said Hunter Biden did not appear credible during his interview with ABC News, comparing it to failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s email scandal.

“Hunter Biden was really bad on @GMA. Now Sleepy Joe has real problems! Reminds me of Crooked Hillary and her 33,000 deleted Emails, not recoverable!” the president wrote on Twitter.

In an interview that aired earlier Tuesday, Biden — the son of 2020 Democrat White House hopeful former Vice President Joe Biden — denied allegations of wrongdoing in relation to his business dealings in China and Ukraine. Yet he did concede to exhibiting poor judgment by establishing ties to foreign commercial entities.

“In retrospect, look, I think that it was poor judgment on my part,” Biden told ABC News interviewer Amy Robach. “Is that I think that it was poor judgment because I don’t believe now when I look back on it — I know that there was — did nothing wrong at all. However, was it poor judgment to be in the middle of something that is a swamp in—in—in many ways? Yeah.”

“So I take full responsibility for that,” the younger Biden continued. “Did I do anything improper? No, not in any way. Not in any way whatsoever. Did I make a mistake based upon some ethical lapse? Absolutely not.”

Later in the interview, Biden conceded he would “probably not” have served as a board member of Ukrainian energy giant Burisma Holdings if he were not the son of a vice president.

“I gave a hook to some very unethical people to act in illegal ways to try to do some harm to my father,” he said. “That’s where I made the mistake.”