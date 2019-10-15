Hunter Biden Says China, Ukraine Business Ties ‘Poor Judgment,’ Denies Impropriety, Ethical Lapse

During a much-anticipated appearance on ABC, Hunter Biden, the son of 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful former Vice President Joe Biden denied any wrongdoing regarding his business dealings with companies in Ukraine and China.

However, Biden told ABC’s Amy Robach on Tuesday it was poor judgment for him to have those associations.

“In retrospect, look, I think that it was poor judgment on my part,” the younger Biden said. “Is that I think that it was poor judgment because I don’t believe now when I look back on it — I know that there was — did nothing wrong at all. However, was it poor judgment to be in the middle of something that is a swamp in—in—in many ways? Yeah.”

“So I take full responsibility for that,” he continued. “Did I do anything improper? No, not in any way. Not in any way whatsoever. Did I make a mistake based upon some ethical lapse? Absolutely not.”

Biden acknowledged he would “probably not” have gotten the board position Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma if he were not the son of the vice president. However, he denied impropriety or any ethical lapse.

“I gave a hook to some very unethical people to act in illegal ways to try to do some harm to my father,” Biden on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”. “That’s where I made the mistake.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor