Elijah Cummings, Longtime Baltimore Congressman, Dead at 68

Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD), listens during a news conference after former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's testimony on July 24, 2019 in Washington, DC. Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller testified today before the House Judiciary Committee and dismissed President Trump's claims of total exoneration. (Photo by Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images)
Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images

Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) – a key figure in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump – has died of “health complications” at 68.

Cummings died at Johns Hopkins Hospital at 2:45 a.m. Thursday morning from “complications concerning longstanding health challenges,” his office said.

He hadn’t returned to work after having a medical procedure he said would only keep him away for about a week, the Baltimore Sun noted.

The procedure already caused Cummings to miss a September hearing on Washington, D.C., statehood. The statement didn’t detail the procedure.

He previously was treated for heart and knee issues.

Cummings had represented Maryland’s 7th congressional district since 1996.

This story is developing. More to come…

