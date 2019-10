President Donald Trump will host a campaign rally in Dallas, Texas, on Thursday.

The rally is scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m. EST.

Trump supporters have been lining up for days for the hotly-anticipated event.

THANK YOU you Dallas, Texas. See you tomorrow night at the American Airlines Center! #TRUMP2020 pic.twitter.com/fbtzlbroQi — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2019

Video courtesy of Right Side Broadcasting Network.