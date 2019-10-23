The conservative Club for Growth deployed ads Wednesday, attacking some of the House Democrats’ most vulnerable members. The group chastised the Democrats for pushing impeachment and failing to address issues critical to the nation.

Club for Growth launched ads in Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA), Xochitl Torres Small (D-NM), Abigail Spanberger (D-VA), and Lauren Underwood’s (D-IL) congressional districts. The four Democrats represent districts that they flipped to give House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) the House majority. Even though those Democrats promised to remain independent and push for moderate policies in the House, these Democrats have helped Pelosi move towards impeaching President Donald Trump.

“Democrats know they can’t win in 2020 with a socialist agenda, so instead of winning at the ballot box, they are throwing a Hail Mary with the impeachment process,” said Club for Growth Action President David McIntosh in a statement Wednesday. “Representatives Katie Porter, Xochitl Torres Small, Abigail Spanberger, and Lauren Underwood were elected promising moderation and independence, and voters deserve better than their toxic and reflexive allegiance to the Democrat’s Socialist agenda.”

The Club for Growth released an analysis this summer which found these Democrats have voted overwhelmingly with House Speaker Pelosi despite their promise to remain an independent member of Congress.

Rep. Porter voted with Pelosi 100 percent of the time, Rep. Torres Small voted with Pelosi 92.86 percent of the time, Rep. Spanberger voted with the California Democrat 92.86 percent of the time, and Rep. Underwood voted with Speaker Pelosi 100 percent of the time.

Last November, Pelosi, and Democrats took the House majority by flipping 43 seats from Republicans.

McIntosh said in a statement in July:

Despite claiming moderation and independence on the campaign trail to get elected, it turns out that the House Democrats who beat Republicans in 2018 blindly and overwhelmingly support Speaker Pelosi and her progressive agenda and even the more radical agenda being pushed by her socialist colleagues like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

As Pelosi moves toward impeachment, many vulnerable freshman Democrats will have to contend with more zealous representatives such as Rep. Max Rose (D-NY), who said that President Donald Trump should “prove” his innocence regarding the impeachment charges Democrats have levied against him.