George Conway: Trump ‘Absolutely’ Going to Prison, ‘He Has No Defense’

George Conway, conservative attorney and husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, is calling for Republicans to cease defending President Donald Trump amid the House Democrats’ impeachment probe and has predicted the president will “absolutely” go to jail.

“To the members of Congress, public officials, and talking heads still defending @realDonaldTrump: Just stop. Especially the lying. He has no defense,” Conway, a staunch critic of President Trump, wrote on Twitter Tuesday. “Don’t go down with him in history in disgrace. The sooner we get this over with and he’s gone, the better off everyone will be.”

In a subsequent tweet, Conway said the president will “Absolutely” end up in prison, adding, “it’s where he belongs.”

Conway’s Tuesday tweets are the latest in a long line of attacks that the lawyer has directed toward President Trump. Conway earned the president’s wrath earlier this year for repeatedly speculating, without evidence, that he suffers from a mental illness, and has suggested the Commander-in-Chief be admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

“George Conway, often referred to as Mr. Kellyanne Conway by those who know him, is VERY jealous of his wife’s success & angry that I, with her help, didn’t give him the job he so desperately wanted. I barely know him but just take a look, a stone cold LOSER & husband from hell!” the president hit back at Conway back in March.

Conway also made headlines last month when he predicted that Senate Republicans will vote in favor of impeaching President Trump if House Democrats approve articles of impeachment. “There may be Republican senators who won’t say a word until the moment they say “guilty” when the roll is called at the end of an impeachment trial,” he said at the time.