Joe Biden: Surrender Your AR-15 or Register It With the Government

Part of Democrat presidential hopeful Joe Biden’s overarching gun control plan is to pay AR-15 owners to surrender their rifles or allow them to keep the guns, as long as they register them with the government.

Biden’s plan would apply not only to AR-15s but also to AK-47s, variants of both rifles, and other firearms that Democrats label as “assault weapons.” The call to surrender or register would also apply to “high capacity” magazines.

Biden’s campaign site indicates he will give those who “possess assault weapons or high-capacity magazines two options: sell the weapons to the government, or register them under the National Firearms Act.”

This plan to buyback or register AR-15s appears on the campaign site just paragraphs after spelling out Biden’s position that the Second Amendment “is limited.”

The buyback or register aspect of Biden’s plan is followed by his pledge to close the “gun show and online gun sales loophole,” the “boyfriend loophole,” the “hate crime loophole,” the “Charleston loophole,” and the “fugitive from justice loophole.”

The campaign site also stresses Biden’s intention to resurrect the Social Security gun ban, which President Trump repealed February 28, 2017.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.