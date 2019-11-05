Tennessee Senate Republican candidate Bill Hagerty said Tuesday’s cartel attack on American citizens proves there is “no question” of a “crisis” on the southern border.

Hagerty, a former U.S. ambassador to Japan, released a statement in the wake of the slaughter that killed American nine women and children.

Hagerty said, “I was absolutely horrified to learn of the senseless loss of innocent children and their mothers, and as a father, my heart breaks for their families. We are keeping them in our prayers.”

The Tennessee Senate Republican candidate contended this attack serves as another instance that President Donald Trump and Congress need to work to secure the southern border to protect Americans.

Hagerty said:

There is no question we have a crisis at our southern border. Putting an end to this crisis begins with securing the border and building the wall, and we must implement a solution urgently. It’s time for Washington liberals to put aside their promises of free handouts for illegal aliens and work with President Trump and Republicans in Congress to stop this humanitarian crisis. Together, we must do everything we can to stop the flow of illegal criminals into our country.

Hagerty has emerged as an early favorite to replace the retiring Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-TN) when President Trump endorsed him in July.

The Tennesse conservative announced in October he has raised $1.9 million since he first launched his campaign.

“I’m ready to fight for your family in the U.S. Senate, and this support is essential as we work to share my conservative vision for our state and our country,” he said in October. “We will continue to talk with Tennesseans about how I can best serve them in the Senate and fight to pass President Trump’s agenda.”