Joe Biden Demands Senate Vote on Democrat Gun Control

Alex Wong/Getty Images
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Presidential hopeful Joe Biden is demanding Majority Leader Mitch McConnell allow a Senate vote on Democrat gun control.

Biden is focused on the universal background check legislation which the Democrat-run House passed on February 27, 2019.

Breitbart News reported that the legislation criminalizes private gun sellers by making it illegal for an individual to sell a gun to a life-long friend or decades-old neighbor without first getting government permission.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) explained that the universal background check legislation will also lead to a gun registry:

Biden is demanding that Majority Leader McConnell hold a vote on the gun control now. He tweeted that it has been “250 days” since the Democrat House passed the bill and said McConnell needs to “do [his] job and bring the universal background check bill up for a vote.”

