Univision reporter Leon Krauze says President Trump must “ban assault weapons” if he really wants to help Mexico.

Krauze said this after Trump called for “war on the drug cartels” in Mexico. Trump made this call in response to the alleged murder of nine Americans in Mexico.

Those alleged murders were announced Monday, and on Tuesday Trump tweeted:

This is the time for Mexico, with the help of the United States, to wage WAR on the drug cartels and wipe them off the face of the earth. We merely await a call from your great new president! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2019

Krauze responded by tweeting: “You want to help Mexico? Ban assault weapons.” He provided no evidence to support his claim.

Krauze also neglected to mention Mexico’s stringent gun controls plus the fact the country has but one gun store, a store which is run by the Mexican government.

CBS News reports the background check process for getting a gun at that store requires six documents:

A birth certificate, a letter confirming employment, proof of a clean criminal record from the attorney general’s office in the applicant’s home state, a utility bill with current address, a copy of a government-issued ID and a federal social security number.

The acquisition of guns in any other way–including smuggling them across the U.S. border–is illegal. Would criminals suddenly obey laws if certain guns more made more illegal via a ban in the U.S.?

On July 5, 2019, Breitbart News reported there were other 90 homicides in Mexico each day, on average, during the first six months of 2019, despite the country’s strict gun controls.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.