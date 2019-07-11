Texas Border County Declares Itself a ‘2nd Amendment Sanctuary’

Commissioners in Presido County, Texas, unanimously passed a “Second Amendment Sanctuary” declaration Wednesday.

The Texan reports the county sheriff and Democrat commissioners were among those supporting the move.

Texas Scorecard quotes Sheriff Danny Dominguez saying, “We have people in Washington trying to abolish the Second Amendment and take our rights away.”

The sanctuary declaration is not intended to target existing gun laws, but to declare that Presido County will not enforce any future gun controls.

Presido is the first county in Texas to declare “Second Amendment Sanctuary” status.

On March 10, 2019, Breitbart News reported that 25 of New Mexico’s 33 counties were declared Second Amendment Sanctuaries. Two days later–March 12, 2019–Breitbart News reported that 10 of Colorado’s counties were declared Second Amendment Sanctuaries.

Counties in Illinois, North Carolina, and numerous other states have also issued Second Amendment Sanctuary declarations.

