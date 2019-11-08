Homeowner Emerges from Chicken Coop, Shoots Invasion Suspect

A homeowner in Glen Burnie, Maryland, emerged from a chicken coop Thursday morning, grabbed a shotgun, and shot an intrusion suspect multiple times.

WBAL TV11 reports Thomas Fisher was checking up on his chickens around 7:30 am when he heard strange sounds coming from his house. He ran into the house where his fiancee was being attacked by two allegedly home intruders.

One of the intruders was allegedly holding one of Fisher’s guns.

Fisher said, “When I opened the front door, (the) only thing I seen was two guys, a gun and my girl. There’s blood everywhere. There’s a bullet hole in the wall.”

Fisher grabbed shotgun and went to work on the suspects, saying, “When I shot the guy, he dropped the gun of mine that he was holding. He dropped it and then he started crawling to it, so I shot him again.”

The wounded suspect is being treated for his injuries and is expected to survive. The second suspect fled the scene and was apprehended a few hours later.

The second suspect has been identified as Tyler Perdue. He faces multiple charges.

