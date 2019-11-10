Schiff Issues Statement Warning GOP About ‘Sham’ Witness List

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) issued a statement response to a letter from ranking member Devin Nunes (R-CA), stating he would not run a “sham” investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden as part of the impeachment effort against President Donald Trump.

“This inquiry is not, and will not serve, however, as a vehicle to undertake the same sham investigations into the Bidens or 2016 that the President pressed Ukraine to conduct for his personal political benefit, or to facilitate the President’s effort to threaten, intimidate, and retaliate against the whistleblower who courageously raised the initial alarm,” he said.

Nunes’ letter included a list of witness House Republicans want testify at next week’s inaugural open impeachment hearings, including the younger Biden, his long time business partner Devon Archer and Alexandra Chalupa, a former Democratic National Committee staffer who worked with the Ukrainian Embassy in Washington, DC.

The GOP also used the word “sham” to describe the Democrat’s impeachment inquiry.

“Americans see through this sham impeachment process, despite the Democrats’ efforts to retroactively legitimize it last week,” House Intelligence Committee ranking member Devin Nunes (R-CA) wrote to House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA), arguing that it is essential that the American people hear from witnesses – like Biden, Biden’s business partner Devon Archer, and the “whistleblower” – in order to “provide transparency” to Schiff’s “otherwise opaque and unfair process.”

The Washington Examiner reported on next week’s public impeachment hearing, sparked by a July 25 phone call between Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky where he suggested to Zelensky should work to end corruption in the country, including the Bidens role in it.

The Examiner reported on the GOP’s letter:

The GOP list includes Ambassador Kurt Volker, who served as a special envoy to Ukraine. Nunes has requested Volker to serve on the same panel as Taylor. Republicans also want to hear from David Hale, the undersecretary of state for political affairs, and Tim Morrison, senior director for European and Russian Affairs on the National Security Council. Schiff is more likely to allow the GOP to call Volker, Hale, and Morrison.

As Breitbart News reported, the partisan impeachment resolution passed by House Democrats gives Schiff unprecedented power, granting him the ability to stiff-arm attempts to call the younger Biden as a witness.

Nunes issued a warning to Schiff in the letter:

Because the Democrats’ resolution unfairly restricts Minority rights and because you have provided no information about which witnesses you may invite to testify at future hearings not yet scheduled, we reserve our right to request additional witnesses, if necessary, as you announce additional hearings.

“Your failure to fulfill Minority witness requests shall constitute evidence of your denial of fundamental fairness and due process,” Nunes added.

