Jim Jordan: Prayer Chains Easier to Understand than Impeachment Hearsay

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) hammered “star witness” Bill Taylor, acting ambassador to Ukraine, for only providing information he had heard from others about President Donald Trump and his dealings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“I’ve seen church prayer chains that are easier to understand than this,” Jordan said.

Jordan gave Taylor a document that contained a clarification to testimony Gordon Sondland, ambassador to the European Union, gave in a closed-door deposition to the House Intelligence Committee.

“Ambassador Taylor says that he recalls that I told Mr. Morrison that I convinced Mr. Yermak in connection with Vice President Pence’s meeting to Warsaw, and so we have six people having four conversations in one sentence and you are telling me this is where you got the clear understanding,” Jordan said.

“My understanding is only coming from people that I talk to,” Taylor said.

“I’ve told you what I’ve heard,” Taylor said.

Jordan pointed out that Taylor had three meetings with Zelensky, and no mention of withholding aid or launching an investigation into Hunter Biden was broached during their meetings.

According to the Caring Bridge website, a pray chain is a Christian tradition.

“A prayer chain is a list of people who agree to pray for a loved one during a troubled time. Prayer is among the most ancient of human practices, and to this day billions of people believe in its power,” the website said.

Follow Penny Starr on Twitter.