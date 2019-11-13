The House Intelligence Committee is holding its inaugural public hearing of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

Congressional investigators will hear testimony from Acting Ambassador William Taylor, Chargé d’affairs at the U.S. embassy in Ukraine, and George Kent, Deputy Assistant Secretary in the European and Eurasian Bureau at the State Department.

**Follow live updates on this event from Breitbart News. All times in eastern.**

10:00 A.M. — Breitbart News senior editor-at-large Joel Pollak is out with the definitive op-ed on the case against impeaching President Donald Trump.

Key points below:

The President’s Phone Call with the Ukrainian President Was Legal, Necessary, and Also Praiseworthy The Claim that the President Was Soliciting a Bribe Fails to Meet Any of the Elements of Bribery There Was No ‘Quid Pro Quo,’ But It There Were, It Would Have Been Perfectly Legal The President Has Not Committed Abuse of Power, Which Is Not Sufficient Cause for Impeachment Anyway Impeachment Should Involve the Actual Commission of a Crime, Not Disputes over Policy and Opinion The Impeachment Effort is the Result of an Attempted Coup, and the Evidence Is Fruit of a Poisoned Tree

9:57 A.M. — As always, Schiff is basking in the establishment media spotlight ahead of today’s first public impeachment hearing.

Surrounded by cameras pic.twitter.com/thaNKIce4k — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) November 13, 2019

9:45 A.M. — The New York Post’s Wednesday edition mocks the House Democrats’ impeachment probe, featuring House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) in clown outfits and features the all-caps headline: “GUILTY! NOW FOR THE TRIAL.”