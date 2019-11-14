WATCH: ‘Great Impeachment Debate’ — Breitbart News’ Joel Pollak vs. Watergate Prosecutor Nick Akerman

Mediaite is hosting the “Great Impeachment Debate” on Thursday, Nov. 14, on Sirius XM POTUS 124, from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. EST, between Breitbart News Senior Editor-at-Large Joel Pollak and Watergate prosecutor Nick Akerman.

The debate will be hosted by ABC News legal analyst Dan Abrams, who is also the founder of Mediaite and Law & Crime, and hosts The Dan Abrams Show weekdays on Sirius XM POTUS 124, also from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m.

The debate will also stream live on YouTube, above, starting at 1:45 p.m. Eastern (until then the video will be inactive).

According to Mediaite, “It will be the first debate ever held at the renowned SiriusXM ‘Fishbowl’ event space which has hosted the biggest names in entertainment and politics from Hillary Clinton, to KISS, to Taylor Swift.