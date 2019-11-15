House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Devin Nunes (R-CA) used his closing remarks on Friday to blast the “embarrassment” of the impeachment hearing and told the American people that he and his colleagues are now on their way to attend another secret impeachment hearing in the Capitol basement.

“I would just say to the American people, today’s show trial has come to an end,” Nunes stated, noting that he and his colleagues are going back underground to attend another closed-door impeachment hearing in what has been dubbed Chairman Adam Schiff’s (D-CA) secret impeachment chamber.

Nunes continued, knocking the flop of a hearing from a ratings perspective:

We’re headed down now to the basement of the Capitol to go until – I don’t know what time – and will be back there hiding again behind the closed doors interviewing more witnesses that you may or may not be able to see in the public.

“I hate to break it to my colleagues, if there is anyone else out there watching television ratings, but they must be plummeting right now,” he said, adding:

And I would suggest that we get back to the work of the Intelligence Committee, that we pass the trade agreement with the United States, Mexico, and Canada that would actually help the American people out, because this is an embarrassment. I yield back.

The closed-door testimony will feature David Holmes, an official working at the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine who supposedly overheard President Trump asking about the status of investigations in Ukraine during a phone call: