Donald Trump Praises Rep. Elise Stefanik ‘A New Republican Star’ as Left Attacks

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., listens to the testimony of top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine William Taylor, and career Foreign Service officer George Kent, before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, during the first public impeachment hearing of President Donald Trump's efforts to tie …
Alex Brandon/AP Photo

President Donald Trump praised Rep. Elise Stefanik over the weekend as the congresswoman continues to face attacks from the left.

“A new Republican Star is born,” Trump wrote on Twitter, sharing a video of her appearance at Friday’s impeachment hearing. “Great going Elise Stefanik!”

Stefanik grilled former United States Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch on Friday, uncovering details of the Obama’s State Department’s concerns that Hunter Biden’s role on the Burisma board was problematic.

“President Obama’s own State Department was so concerned about potential conflicts of interest from Hunter Biden’s role at Burisma that they raised it themselves while prepping this wonderful ambassador nominee before her confirmation,” she said. “Yet our Democratic colleagues and the chairman of this committee cry foul when we dare ask that same question.”

Stefanik frequently criticized Schiff during the hearings, reminding him of his promise to hear testimony from the so-called “whistleblower.”

Her role earned her derision from the left, including from Washington Republican lawyer George Conway, who called her “lying trash” and shared a photoshopped image of the congresswoman flipping off cameras during the hearing.

“The one thing I’ve NEVER been called in my life is TRASH,” Stefanik replied to Conway. “You need serious help. My opponent Taxin’ Tedra can have your sick mysogynist support.”

