President Donald Trump praised Rep. Elise Stefanik over the weekend as the congresswoman continues to face attacks from the left.

“A new Republican Star is born,” Trump wrote on Twitter, sharing a video of her appearance at Friday’s impeachment hearing. “Great going Elise Stefanik!”

A new Republican Star is born. Great going @EliseStefanik! https://t.co/9QH4oUa2eg — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 17, 2019

Stefanik grilled former United States Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch on Friday, uncovering details of the Obama’s State Department’s concerns that Hunter Biden’s role on the Burisma board was problematic.

“President Obama’s own State Department was so concerned about potential conflicts of interest from Hunter Biden’s role at Burisma that they raised it themselves while prepping this wonderful ambassador nominee before her confirmation,” she said. “Yet our Democratic colleagues and the chairman of this committee cry foul when we dare ask that same question.”

Stefanik frequently criticized Schiff during the hearings, reminding him of his promise to hear testimony from the so-called “whistleblower.”

Her role earned her derision from the left, including from Washington Republican lawyer George Conway, who called her “lying trash” and shared a photoshopped image of the congresswoman flipping off cameras during the hearing.

In his ongoing quest to blindly attack @EliseStefanik, George Conway (@gtconway3d) happily shared what appears to be a photoshopped picture of her. pic.twitter.com/CaBpF5bNqO — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) November 16, 2019

“The one thing I’ve NEVER been called in my life is TRASH,” Stefanik replied to Conway. “You need serious help. My opponent Taxin’ Tedra can have your sick mysogynist support.”