Reports indicate three deaths following a shooting at a Duncan, Oklahoma, Walmart early on Monday morning.

UPDATE: CBS News reports that Duncan Police Chief Danny Ford indicates the three fatalities occurred outside the Walmart. Ford notes that two people inside a vehicle were shot and killed, and another individual outside the vehicle was fatally shot as well. A handgun was used to carry out the shootings.

Fox 25 reports that three persons are dead and officials are searching for the shooter.

Update: Officials with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol have confirmed that three people were killed. https://t.co/rpH39CDDgG — Wendy Suares (@wsuares) November 18, 2019

KFOR reports that the Oklahoma Highway Patrol received calls on the shooting around 10 am and confirmed the fatalities upon reaching the scene.

The Associated Press is also reporting three deaths.

