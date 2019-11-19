Watch Live: Fourth Public Democrat Impeachment Inquiry Hearing

House Democrats will hold the fourth public hearing of their impeachment inquiry on Tuesday with the testimonies of Ambassador Kurt Volker, former U.S. special envoy to Ukraine; and Mr. Tim Morrison, former special assistant to the President and senior director for Europe and Russia, National Security Council.

The House Intelligence Committee hearing, chaired by Adam Schiff (D-CA), is set to begin at 2:30 p.m. Eastern and follows an earlier hearing Tuesday which featured the testimonies of Ms. Jennifer Williams, special advisor for Europe and Russia, Office of the Vice President; and Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, director for European Affairs, National Security Council.

Watch Tuesday’s first hearing below:

