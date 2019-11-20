Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) said at the House Intelligence Committee’s impeachment hearing on Wednesday that the Democrats have a history of making false claims against President Donald Trump and that this narrative continues with the attempt to bring articles of impeachment against him with the goal of removing him from office.

“Time and again, they floated the possibility of some far-fetched malfeasance by Trump, declared the dire need to investigate it, and then suddenly dropped the issue and moved on to their next asinine theory,” Nunes said. “A sampling of their accusations and insinuations includes”:

Trump is a long-time Russian agent, as described in the Steele dossier.

The Russians gave Trump advance access to emails stolen from the DNC and the Hillary Clinton campaign.

The Trump campaign based some of its activities on these stolen documents.

Trump received nefarious materials from the Russians through a Trump Campaign aide.

Trump laundered Russian money through real estate deals.

Trump was blackmailed by Russia through his financial exposure with Deutsche Bank.

Trump had a diabolical plan to build a Trump Tower in Moscow.

Trump changed the Republican National Committee platform to hurt Ukraine and benefit Russia.

The Russians laundered money through the NRA for the Trump campaign.

Trump’s son in law lied about his Russian contacts while obtaining his security clearance

“It’s a long list of false charges, and that’s merely a partial list,” Nunes said.

Nunes said the Democrats would have found a reason to impeach the first President of the United States for negotiating with Great Britain.

“In closing, the Democrats fake outrage that President Trump used his own channel to communicate with Ukraine,” Nunes said. “I’ll remind them that our first president, George Washington, directed his own diplomatic channels to secure a treaty with Great Britain.”

“If my Democratic colleagues were around in 1794, they’d want to impeach him too,” Nunes said.

Follow Penny Starr on Twitter.