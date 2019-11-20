Watch Live: Sixth Public Democrat Impeachment Inquiry Hearing

House Democrats will hold the sixth public hearing of their impeachment inquiry on Wednesday with testimonies from Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russian, Ukrainian, and Eurasian Affairs Laura Cooper and Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale will appear before the committee.

The House Intelligence Committee hearing, chaired by Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), was set to begin at 2:30 p.m. Eastern but was delayed three hours after the testimony of Ambassador Gordon Sondland ran long. It is the sixth hearing overall in the impeachment inquiry, and the fourth this week, as Democrats on the committee attempt to wrap up the public hearing portion of their inquiry by Thanksgiving recess.