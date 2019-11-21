The House Intelligence Committee will hold its seventh public hearing on Thursday as part of their impeachment inquiry against President Trump with testimonies from Fiona Hill, a former National Security Council senior director for Europe and Russia, and David Holmes, counselor for political affairs at the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine.

10:09 A.M. — Holmes ends his opening statement by lecturing the Trump administration over its policy toward Ukraine, stating the country deserves better. Reminder: President Trump approved the sale of 210 Javelin anti-tank missiles and 37 launchers to Ukraine in March 2018 — something the Obama administration did not do.

David Holmes concludes by reminding there is "a hot war on Ukrainian territory against Russian aggression…this week alone..two Ukrainian soldiers were killed….Ukrainians cherish their bipartisan support..They deserve better." — Judy Woodruff (@JudyWoodruff) November 21, 2019

10:08 A.M. — Holmes: “Ukrainians want to hear a clear and unambiguous reaffirmation that our long-standing, bipartisan policy of strong support for Ukraine remains unchanged and that we fully back it at the highest levels.”

Holmes says the CNN interview was widely understood among the players to be the key to releasing the aid. "Everyone thought there was going to be an interview, and that the Ukrainians believed they had to do it," Holmes says. — Steven Portnoy (@stevenportnoy) November 21, 2019

10:01 A.M. — Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) rips Holmes’s testimony, says he sounds like a “discontented deep-state bureaucrat.”

Holmes sounds like a discontented deep-state bureaucrat: “I was deeply disappointed to see the President raised none of what I understood to be our inter-agency agreed-upon foreign policy priorities in Ukraine.” David Holmes does not set foreign policy priorities. POTUS does. — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) November 21, 2019

10:00 A.M. — Holmes: “Between meetings on August 27th, I heard Ambassador Bolton express to Ambassador Taylor and National Security Council Senior Director Tim Morrison his frustration about Mr. Giuliani’s influence with the President, making clear there was nothing he could do about it.”

9:58 A.M. — Holmes: “Ambassador Sondland told the President he should let A$AP Rocky get sentenced, then play the ‘race card’ and give him a ticker-tape parade when he gets home, you can tell the Kardashians you tried.”

9:56 A.M. — Holmes continues on Sondland’s call with President Trump: “[He] went on to state that President Zelenskyy ‘loves your ass.’ I then heard President Trump ask, ‘So, he’s gonna do the investigation?’ Ambassador Sondland replied that ‘he’s gonna do it,’ adding that President Zelenskyy will do ‘anything you ask him to.'”

9:54 A.M. — Holmes says of President Trump’s call with Sondland: “The President’s voice was very loud and recognizable, and Ambassador Sondland held the phone away from his ear for a period of time, presumably because of the loud volume.”

9:52 A.M. — Holmes: “I was deeply disappointed to see that the President raised none of what I understood to be our inter-agency agreed-upon foreign policy priorities in Ukraine and instead raised the Biden/Burisma investigation and referred to the theory about Crowdstrike.”

9:49 A.M. — Holmes: “On June 28, while President Trump was still not moving forward on a meeting with President Zelenskiy, he met with Russian President Putin at the G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan, sending a further signal of lack of support for Ukraine.” Strange framing from Holmes considering President Trump approved the sale of 210 Javelin anti-tank missiles and 37 launchers to Ukraine in March 2018 — something the Obama administration resisted.

9:48 A.M. — Holmes’s use of the term “Three Amigos” — a reference to Sondland, Energy Secretary Rick Perry and former Special Envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker — is not going unnoticed:

Not a good look for Holmes to be referring to the “Three Amigos” makes him seem political. Discredits his testimony. — Jorge Guajardo (@jorge_guajardo) November 21, 2019

9:43 A.M. — Holmes claims U.S. Ambassador to E.U. Gordan Sondland once said: “Dammit Rudy. Every time Rudy gets involved he goes and f—s everything up.”

David Holmes: "At one point…someone wondered aloud why Mr. Giuliani was so active in the media with respect to Ukraine. My recollection is that Amb. Sondland stated, 'Dammit Rudy, every time Rudy gets involved he goes and effs everything up.'" https://t.co/gSTHH3B0K5 pic.twitter.com/5dgBPhbg8W — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) November 21, 2019

9:40 A.M. — Holmes: “The barrage of allegations directed at Ambassador Yovanovitch, a career ambassador, is unlike anything I have seen in my professional career.”

U.S. diplomat in Ukraine David Holmes: "The barrage of allegations directed at Amb. Yovanovitch, a career ambassador, is unlike anything I have seen in my professional career." https://t.co/i5y2bsRk2A pic.twitter.com/20YuU6kUES — ABC News (@ABC) November 21, 2019

9:37 A.M. — Holmes: “Mr. Lutsenko made a series of unsupported allegations against Ambassador Yovanovitch, mostly suggesting that Ambassador Yovanovitch improperly used the Embassy to advance the political interests of the Democratic Party.”

9:36 A.M. — Holmes: “As the impeachment inquiry has progressed, I have followed press reports and reviewed the statements of Ambassador Taylor and Ambassador Yovanovitch. Based on my experience in Ukraine, my recollection is generally consistent with their testimony.”

9:35 A.M. — Holmes: “I am an apolitical foreign policy professional, and my job is to focus on the politics of the country in which I serve so that we can better understand the local landscape and better advance U.S. national interests there.”

9:34 A.M. — Holmes begins his opening statement: “Beginning in March 2019, our support for Ukrainian democratic resistance to Russian aggression … became overshadowed by a political agenda being promoted by [Rudy Giuliani] and a cadre of officials operating with a direct channel to the White House.”

David Holmes, political counselor at the U.S. embassy in Ukraine, delivers opening statement: "Since you determined that I may have something of value … and issued a subpoena, it is my obligation to appear and to tell you what I know." https://t.co/RhUcjJ3ncc pic.twitter.com/EGhoTtJ6ph — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) November 21, 2019

9:33 A.M. — Read Holmes’s opening statement below:

Opening statement of US diplomat in Kiev David Holmes: https://t.co/yt7gR55Evk — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) November 21, 2019

9:32 A.M. — Hill and Holmes are being sworn in.

WATCH: Foreign service officer David Holmes and former NSC official Dr. Fiona Hill are sworn in by House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff (D-CA) ahead of testimony https://t.co/hsjAHbktuj pic.twitter.com/kDHxIKSr1n — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) November 21, 2019

9:30 A.M. — Conservative radio host Mark Levin offers analysis on Schiff’s strategy for the impeachment hearings:

2. The reason he set the rules to give him and his chief counsel the first 45-minutes of every hearing, is again to set the narrative for the media, which dutifully regurgitate what comes of it. — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) November 21, 2019

3. And the reason Schiff takes a "short break" after his 45-minute period is completed is so he can hold forth with the press outside the committee room, once again setting the narrative that the media dutifully regurgitate. — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) November 21, 2019

9:29 A.M. — Nunes on impeachment: “I sincerely hope the Democrats end this affair as quickly as possible so our nation can begin to heal.”

Rep. Devin Nunes criticizes Democrats in opening statement on fifth day of impeachment hearings: "I sincerely hope the Democrats end this affair as quickly as possible so our nation can begin to heal" https://t.co/K3If2EJAG7 pic.twitter.com/VHh0EqgMJ6 — Deena Zeina Zaru 👩🏻‍💻 (@Deena_Zaru) November 21, 2019

9:23 A.M. — Nunes: “Ladies and gentlemen, unless the Democrats once again scramble their kangaroo court rules, today’s hearing marks the merciful end of this spectacle in the Impeachment Committee, formerly known as the Intelligence Committee.”

🔥🔥🔥 from @RepDevinNunes today ➡️ "I once again urge Americans to continue to consider the credibility of the Democrats on this committee who are now hurling these charges. For the last three years, it's not President Trump who got caught; it's the Democrats who got caught." pic.twitter.com/PZnPttL3KC — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) November 21, 2019

9:21 A.M. — Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) says in his opening statement that President Trump is being accused of committing “thought crimes.”

House Intelligence Committee ranking member Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) gives opening statement: "It's clear why the Democrats have been forced onto this carousel of accusations" https://t.co/OVa306iBP7 pic.twitter.com/oj8XYgZxMW — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 21, 2019

9:18 A.M. — President Trump urges Americans to read the pair of transcripts of his telephone calls with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Read the two Transcripts of Ukrainian calls! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 21, 2019

9:18 A.M. — Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) fact-checks Schiff in real-time:

Schiff just said in his latest opening statement parody that the President demanded an investigation of Joe Biden in return for US $. This is a lie. Unfortunately we now expect nothing less from this total Schiff Show. — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) November 21, 2019

9:16 A.M. — Schiff”s still going.

Schiff: "Another concern that arose for Dr. Hill was the discovery of a potential NSC back channel in Ukraine. Hill learned that an NSC staff member who didn't work on Ukraine may have been providing Ukraine-related information to Pres. Trump that Dr. Hill was not made aware of." pic.twitter.com/7wpUNYTX3L — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) November 21, 2019

9:13 A.M. — More of Schiff’s opening remarks:

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA): "As Amb. Sondland would later tell foreign service officer David Holmes after speaking to the president, Trump didn't 'give a s*** about Ukraine.' He cares about big stuff that benefits him like the Biden investigation that Giuliani was pushing." pic.twitter.com/01sWF4KOR3 — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) November 21, 2019

9:09 A.M. — Schiff is delivering his opening statement: “In conditioning a meeting with Zelensky and then military aid on securing an investigation of his rival, Trump put his personal and political interests above those of the United States.”

HAPPENING NOW: House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff delivers opening statement https://t.co/OVa306iBP7 pic.twitter.com/NJcWNQLmOT — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 21, 2019

9:06 A.M. — Hill and Holmes have arrived for their testimony.

Fiona Hill and David Holmes arrive for Day 5 of the public impeachment inquiry hearings. #NexstarDC pic.twitter.com/0tgabHfPrN — Jessi Turnure (@JessiTurnure) November 21, 2019

8:59 A.M. — This is the scene from inside the hearing room moments before Hill and Holmes testify.

8:43 A.M. — Holmes joins Hill in arriving on Capitol Hill for their testimony.

David Holmes, counselor for political affairs at the US Embassy in Ukraine, arrives on Capitol Hill ahead of his public testimony as part of the impeachment hearing.https://t.co/XTZyHAE4x3 pic.twitter.com/rEWEgKw9VY — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) November 21, 2019

8:34 A.M. — Hill arrives on Capitol Hill for her testimony.

Dr. Fiona Hill, Trump's former top Russia adviser, arrives on Capitol Hill ahead of her public testimony as part of the impeachment hearing.https://t.co/XTZyHAE4x3 pic.twitter.com/xVbN05d6tw — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) November 21, 2019

8:15 A.M. — President Trump laces into House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) ahead of today’s hearing:

I never in my wildest dreams thought my name would in any way be associated with the ugly word, Impeachment! The calls (Transcripts) were PERFECT, there was NOTHING said that was wrong. No pressure on Ukraine. Great corruption & dishonesty by Schiff on the other side! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 21, 2019

…..But we are winning big, and they will soon be on our turf. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 21, 2019

8:03 A.M. — Hill expected to tell congressional investigators that partisan politics propagated a “fictional” narrative regarding Ukraine. “I refuse to be part of an effort to legitimize an alternate narrative that the Ukrainian government is a U.S. adversary, and that Ukraine — not Russia — attacked us in 2016,” she is expected to say in her opening statement.