Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is more than recovering from his end-of-summer slump, surpassing Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and tying with Joe Biden (D) nationally, a National Emerson College poll released this week shows.

Warren, while still a top tier candidate, fell to third place in the latest Emerson poll, which was taken November 17-20, 2019, among 1,029 registered voters. Both Sanders and Biden tied with 27 percent support each, followed by the Massachusetts senator, who garnered 20 percent support. The margin of error is +/- 2.9 percent, making her third-place status solid.

The survey found that Sanders is continuing to hold on to his status as the preference for younger voters, as well as Hispanic or Latino voters.

Per Emerson:

Sanders continues to hold a strong lead with younger voters in the primary. Among voters under 50, Sanders received 37% support, followed by Warren with 22%, Biden with 15% and Yang with 7%. Among voters 50 and over, Biden continues to lead with 44% support, followed by Warren with 16%, Sanders with 13% and Buttigieg with 12%. … Sanders holds a lead among Hispanic or Latino voters with 36% support, followed by Biden with 23% and Warren with 22%. Sanders leads by a smaller margin with White voters with 29% support followed by Biden and Warren with 21%, and Buttigieg with 9%. Biden continues to lead with African American voters with 42% support, followed by Warren with 18%, Sanders with 17% and Buttigieg with 7%.

No other candidate came close to Sanders, Biden, or Warren. Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D), who has been surging in early voting states like Iowa and New Hampshire, came in fourth with seven percent support. Andrew Yang (D) overtook Sen Kamala Harris (D-CA) for fifth place with four percent to her three percent. The remaining candidates saw two percent support or less:

“Biden and Sanders continue to hold their bases, which should concern Warren, as she has waited for one of the front runners to slip these past few months – yet, their support seems to be crystalizing,” Emerson Polling director Spencer Kimball said.

The current Real Clear Politics average also reflects a steady Sanders surge, showing the socialist senator in second place with a 19.3 percent average compared to Warren’s 18.5 percent.

Notably, the Emerson poll was taken, largely, in the days leading up to Wednesday evening’s Democrat presidential debate. It remains to be seen how much the debate shifted the needle among Democrat voters, although the debate saw the lowest ratings to date with just 6.5 million viewers tuning in.