MSNBC Democrat Debate Garners Lowest Ratings to Date

Wednesday night’s Democrat debate hosted by MSNBC garnered the lowest ratings out of the five other debates this year, according to early Nielsen numbers.

On Thursday, Nielsen reported that the debate, which was held in Atlanta, Georgia, had more than 6.5 million viewers. That figure also included the 1.6 million in the popular 25-54 demographic.

The October 15th debate hosted by CNN received an estimated 8.5 million viewers with 2.4 million in the targeted 25-54 demographic.

CNN’s Democrat primary debates in August, which took place on two separate nights, attracted 8.7 million and 10.7 million viewers respectively.

The most-watched Democrat debate came in June, when an estimated 18 million overall viewers tuned in to see the candidates debate for the first time. Hosted by NBC, the two-day event received five million viewers in the target demographic.