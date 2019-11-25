Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) dazzled his supporters after videos surfaced over the weekend, showing the 78-year-old presidential hopeful busting a move on the dance floor at an event in New Hampshire.

Sanders, not typically one to display his “talents” on the campaign trail, busted a move on the dance floor at the “Labor Solidarity Dinner” in Manchester, New Hampshire, over the weekend. One of the videos shows the socialist senator gleefully twirling a woman to ABBA’s “Dancing Queen”:

Bernie Sanders is dancing at a labor dinner in Manchester NH pic.twitter.com/64ppROvKdh — Reid J. Epstein (@reidepstein) November 24, 2019

After his remarks at the labor solidarity dinner in Manchester, NH, @BernieSanders danced. pic.twitter.com/yhTfonsSHD — Annie Grayer (@AnnieGrayerCNN) November 24, 2019

Tough to pick one standout moment, but I’m going to go with whatever this move/facial expression is: pic.twitter.com/ou53QVOA7X — Adam Kelsey (@adamkelsey) November 24, 2019

“Having the time of my life,” Sanders wrote in a tweet, alongside a clip of his moves:

Having the time of my life https://t.co/Jl2z5zX39T — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) November 24, 2019

“Dance Dance Revolution!” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) exclaimed, a play on Sanders’ frequent calls for a political “revolution”:

Supporters seemed impressed by Sanders’ moves, given his heart attack and subsequent heart procedure last month.

“Bernie’s got moves,” one wrote.

“I’m single, and uh, oh sorry @janeosanders never mind,” another said, adding a laughing emoji.

“Bernie’s the dancing king!” another proclaimed.

Sanders has said that he no plans to slow down his campaign, and his recent appearances seem to have settled any lingering concerns over his health, at least according to recent polls.

A National Emerson College poll released last week showed the socialist senator tying with former Vice President Joe Biden (D) for first place nationally with 27 percent support each: