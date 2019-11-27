An armed robbery suspect was shot twice on Tuesday and hospitalized in critical condition after allegedly attempting to rob a T-Mobile store in Detroit, Michigan.

WDIV reports that the incident occurred around 11 a.m.

Fox 2 Detroit reports the suspect entered the store and allegedly announced a robbery to two store employees and a security guard.

Police indicate the security guard shot the robbery suspect twice before the suspect could fire his gun. Thereafter the suspect fled the scene, going to “a medical center located right next to the strip mall,” then being being taken to the hospital in critical condition.

T-Mobile released a statement on the incident, saying, “We’re grateful our employees are safe and we are cooperating with law enforcement on their investigation.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.