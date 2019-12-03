Innocents Spared as Good Guy with Gun Shoots Armed Student

No innocents were harmed as a good guy with a gun shot an armed student Monday morning at Wisconsin’s Waukesha High School.

Fox News reports the school where the incident unfolded is located just west of Milwaukee.

Shortly after 10 a.m. a resource officer entered a classroom where a 17-year-old reportedly had a gun. The officer tried to “deescalate” the situation, ordering the student to show his hands, but the student allegedly responded by keeping them in his pockets.

The student then allegedly “removed the handgun from his waistband” and pointed it at the officer, who then shot the student.

Andrew Pollack, whose daughter Meadow was killed in the Parkland High School attack, responded to the actions of the good guy with a gun by tweeting:

The only thing that can stop a school shooter is a good guy with a gun. Dozens of kids could have been murdered. But not one was. Don’t listen to Democrats – every school in America needs armed guards! https://t.co/EXt8LQp5HQ — Andrew Pollack (@AndrewPollackFL) December 3, 2019

A similar scenario unfolded Tuesday at Oshkosh West High School.

The Oshkosh Police Department used a Facebook post to explain:

There has been an officer involved shooting at Oshkosh West high school. The school is currently locked down and parents can be reunited with their children at Perry Tipler Middle school. A student was armed with a weapon and confronted a school resource officer. The student and officer were both injured and transported to local hospitals.

News 8000 reports that the armed student at Oshkosh West High School “reportedly confronted a school resource officer,” and was shot thereafter.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio.