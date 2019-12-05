2 Armed Robbers, 2 Innocents Dead After UPS Truck Shootout

Two armed robbers and two innocents are dead after a UPS truck was hijacked and involved in a police chase from Miami to Miramar, Florida.

The Miami Herald reports that events unfolded Thursday afternoon after an attempted robbery of a jewelry store ended with the hijacking of a UPS truck.

A shootout with police occurred on Miramar Parkway near Flamingo Road at approximately 5:30 p.m. Two armed hijackers, a UPS driver, and an innocent bystander were killed as shots were exchanged.

The Sun-Sentinel reports that the abducted “UPS driver could be seen in the truck, sitting on the floor near the center wheel well, during live newscasts of the chase.”

Confirming an officer involved shooting with multiple fatalities. More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/KFUxcrKfKN — Miramar Police (@MiramarPD) December 5, 2019

At least one person was rushed to the hospital via helicopter following the shootout.

No law enforcement personnel were injured.

