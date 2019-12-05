House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said Thursday that the House Judiciary Committee will begin drafting articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

“The president’s actions have seriously violated the constitution,” Pelosi said in a press conference on Capitol Hill. “Our Democracy is at stake. The president leaves us no choice but to act.”

The speaker asserted President Trump’s July 25 telephone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky represents an abuse of power that undermines U.S. national security.

“If we allow a president to be above the law, we do so surely at the peril of our republic. In America, no one is above the law,” the California Democrat said.

“Today, I am asking our chairman to proceed with articles of impeachment,” she then announced, referring to House Judiciary Committee chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY).

The development, which was largely expected, followed Wednesday’s House judiciary panel hearing, which heard testimony from four constitutional scholars on whether to impeach the president over his call with Zelensky.

