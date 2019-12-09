Live Updates*** House Judiciary Committee Holds Second Impeachment Hearing

The House Judiciary Committee will hold its second impeachment inquiry hearing on Monday.

Staff counsels from the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and the House Judiciary Committee will make presentations in the “evidence hearing” that could also potentially be the last before the House drafts its articles of impeachment perhaps as soon as later this week.

9:35 AM: Berke (majority) and Castor (minority) get 30 minutes apiece now.

Berke dramatically says his son asked him if a president has to be a good person. He says he told his son that it is not a requirement that a president be a good person but the Constitution made clear that the “president be a person who does not abuse his power.” Berke says what is extraordinary is that Trump’s conduct violated everything the founders were concerned about. He says the “evidence is overwhelming” that Trump pressured Ukraine to investigate a “political rival.” He says it’s hard to imagine that “anybody could dispute” that Trump’s actions are not impeachable offenses. He says Trump’s actions are impeachable offenses that threaten our rule of law and threaten our institutions and republic.

9:30 AM: Biggs keeps raising a point of order about the lack of a minority hearing day.

Rep. Andy Biggs: "I insist on my point of order unless you are willing to immediately schedule a minority hearing day." Rep. Jerry Nadler: "That is not a proper point of order in today's hearing."#impeachmenthearings pic.twitter.com/R9HNVylDv7 — The Hill (@thehill) December 9, 2019

9:20 AM: Collins now ready to give his opening statement. Collins says this will be known as the “focus group impeachment” because “we don’t have a crime” and “nobody understands what the majority is trying to do.” Collins says the “focus group impeachment” takes words and asks people how we can use them to impeach Trump. Collins again hitting his “clock and the calendar” theme. Collins said Pelosi took “the thrill out of the room” when she instructed Democrats last week to write the articles of impeachment. Collins says the motive for the “sham impeachment” is Democrats lost to Trump in 2016 and don’t want him to win in 2020 under a booming economy. He accuses Democrats of forcing a fact-pattern against a president they don’t like. He says the “entire case is built on a presumption.” Collins also notes that Schiff, the Chair of the Intelligence Committee, is absent today and accuses him of making up a “fairy tale” when reading the Ukraine phone call transcript. Collins calls it “massive malpractice” and says Democrats don’t even care what’s in the transcript or the fact that the aid was released to Ukraine. Collins again points out the committee is not hearing from any fact witnesses. Collins says the institution that he loves is in danger with committees being used as rubber stamps. Collins said Pelosi ordered Democrats to write the articles of impeachment after one day of hearings–“facts be damned.”

Where is Adam Schiff? He said he was acting like a Special Counsel/Ken Starr. Big difference, though. Starr testified under oath to the committee. Chairman Nadler is protecting Mr. Schiff, who will not appear to testify under oath. Why is Mr. Schiff hiding from our committee? — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) December 9, 2019

9:11 AM: Nadler begins his opening statement accusing Trump of betraying his oath of office by placing his interests above the country’s. Nadler says his oath compels him to “come to the defense of the nation” even if it may cost him his job or is inconvenient. He says the framers warned “us against would-be monarchs, fake populists, and charismatic demagogues.” He says the framers knew the biggest threat could come within via an executive who puts his interests ahead of the country’s. He accuses Trump of putting himself before the country. Nadler keeps coughing. Nadler also claims that impeachment is a “serious” and “solemn” undertaking. Nadler hilariously claims that every claim the whistleblower made has been proven true. Nadler defensively claims that the House is speedily moving forward with impeachment because “the integrity of our next election is at stake”–“nothing could be more urgent.” He says Trump’s conduct represents a “continuing risk to the country.”

NEW: Pro-Trump protester disrupts impeachment hearing, is escorted out by Capitol Police: pic.twitter.com/vuEFv7BVHB — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) December 9, 2019

Today's judiciary committee impeachment hearing's off to a rocky start, as a protester interrupts Nadler's opening statement by repeatedly screaming, "Americans are sick of your impeachment, they're sick of the Democrat treason." #ImpeachmentHearing — Chris Sommerfeldt (@C_Sommerfeldt) December 9, 2019

9:08 AM: Nadler begins the hearing after noting quorum is present. Nadler now being heckled by a protester who is escorted out of the committee room.

A bit of the behind the scenes view as we ramp up for today's hearing. The GOP poster shop is in full swing. Today's offering: pic.twitter.com/lpoWMDXelN — Brandi Buchman (@BBuchman_CNS) December 9, 2019

8:45 AM: After the Intelligence Committee counsels (Berry Berke, majority; Stephen Castor, minority) and the Judiciary Committee counsels (Daniel Goldman, majority; Castor, minority) make their presentations, Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) will get 45 minutes of questioning followed by Ranking Member Rep. Doug Collins (D-GA), who will also get 45 minutes. Then, like the last hearing, each of the Committee Members will get five minutes of questioning.

